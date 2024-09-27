RVNL signs MoU with Engineers India

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) announced that it has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Engineers India (EIL) to explore global business opportunities.The partnership will aim at identify projects across the globe complementing each other in partnership resulting in increased capability for bidding and carrying out infrastructure and other projects of mutual interests
The companies will share relevant information with the aim of identifying market needs and dovetailing it with capabilities of the companies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The partnership will also aid in the development of business proposals, including exploring engineering procurement construction opportunities with various government, semi-government, autonomous bodies, authorities/private entities, and multilateral funding agencies across the globe.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
Engineers India (EIL) is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 31 December 2023, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.
Shares of RVNL added 0.77% to Rs 525.65 while those of shares of Engineers India rose 0.14% to Rs211.85.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content