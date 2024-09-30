Business Standard
RVNL successfully bids for East Central Railway project of Rs 180 cr

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from EAST CENTRAL RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 2x25KV feeder line along the track with 25KV OHE modification works to meet 3000 MT loading target for UP & DN line of Garwa Road -Mahadiya Section of Dhanbad Division under E.C. Railway (Total 229/458 RKM/TKM). The value of the order is Rs 180 crore.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

