S H Kelkar & Company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Keva Europe B.V. has incorporated a Company in Germany as its wholly owned subsidiary and the same has been registered in the German Trade Register (Chamber of Commerce). The purpose of this subsidiary is to set up a Creative Development Centre (CDC) to service European operations and to provide support to Dubai and Middle East businesses.