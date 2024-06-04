Business Standard
Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX soared 23.65% as shares slumped.
The Nifty June 2024 futures closed at 21,975, a premium of 90.5 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,884.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 tanked 1,379.40 points or 5.93% to 21,884.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, surged 23.65% to 25.89.
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The June 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 27 June 2024.
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

