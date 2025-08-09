S H Kelkar & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.66% to Rs 578.56 croreNet profit of S H Kelkar & Company reported to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 86.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 578.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 467.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales578.56467.87 24 OPM %12.6216.73 -PBDT60.8769.02 -12 PBT34.5046.53 -26 NP25.57-86.58 LP
