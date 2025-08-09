Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S H Kelkar & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

S H Kelkar & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 25.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 23.66% to Rs 578.56 crore

Net profit of S H Kelkar & Company reported to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 86.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.66% to Rs 578.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 467.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales578.56467.87 24 OPM %12.6216.73 -PBDT60.8769.02 -12 PBT34.5046.53 -26 NP25.57-86.58 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.42 crore in the June 2025 quarter

KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 99.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 99.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon