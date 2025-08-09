KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.44% to Rs 2.14 croreNet profit of KJMC Financial Services rose 92.86% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.44% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.141.58 35 OPM %76.1754.43 -PBDT1.530.76 101 PBT1.430.65 120 NP1.080.56 93
