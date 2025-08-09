Taneja Aerospace & Aviation consolidated net profit rises 2.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.78% to Rs 8.52 croreNet profit of Taneja Aerospace & Aviation rose 2.31% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.78% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales8.529.14 -7 OPM %65.4955.14 -PBDT5.945.10 16 PBT5.124.22 21 NP3.543.46 2
