Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 30.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 756.25 croreNet profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 30.08% to Rs 99.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 756.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 685.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales756.25685.43 10 OPM %13.0113.96 -PBDT121.15115.31 5 PBT107.65102.45 5 NP99.9476.83 30
