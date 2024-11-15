S P Capital Financing consolidated net profit rises 338.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.46% to Rs 1.55 croreNet profit of S P Capital Financing rose 338.46% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 138.46% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.550.65 138 OPM %83.8778.46 -PBDT0.720.18 300 PBT0.720.18 300 NP0.570.13 338
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content