Simran Farms consolidated net profit declines 91.92% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.71% to Rs 174.64 croreNet profit of Simran Farms declined 91.92% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.71% to Rs 174.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 119.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales174.64119.04 47 OPM %0.363.52 -PBDT0.974.11 -76 PBT0.513.72 -86 NP0.242.97 -92
