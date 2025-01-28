Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S & T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

S & T Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-75.00-175.00 -PBDT0.02-0.07 LP PBT0.02-0.07 LP NP0.02-0.07 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) standalone net profit declines 7.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 47.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon