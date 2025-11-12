Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 258.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.82% to Rs 15.44 croreNet profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 258.46% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.82% to Rs 15.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15.4412.37 25 OPM %21.3715.20 -PBDT2.751.09 152 PBT2.330.65 258 NP2.330.65 258
