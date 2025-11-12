Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 58.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 58.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 116.92 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 58.11% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 116.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.92109.69 7 OPM %5.847.48 -PBDT4.967.62 -35 PBT2.335.56 -58 NP1.734.13 -58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Som Datt Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Longview Tea Company standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Longview Tea Company standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 81.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Southern Magnesium & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 81.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Polymechplast Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Polymechplast Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hindoostan Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon