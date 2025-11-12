Hindustan Tin Works standalone net profit declines 58.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.59% to Rs 116.92 croreNet profit of Hindustan Tin Works declined 58.11% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 116.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.92109.69 7 OPM %5.847.48 -PBDT4.967.62 -35 PBT2.335.56 -58 NP1.734.13 -58
