Longview Tea Company standalone net profit declines 88.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 0.78 croreNet profit of Longview Tea Company declined 88.46% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.780.82 -5 OPM %-3.85-8.54 -PBDT0.020.50 -96 PBT0.010.49 -98 NP0.030.26 -88
