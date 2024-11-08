Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit rises 241.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.11% to Rs 138.32 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics rose 241.27% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.11% to Rs 138.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 168.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales138.32168.90 -18 OPM %8.925.69 -PBDT8.295.87 41 PBT3.100.74 319 NP2.150.63 241
