Energy Development Company consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.81% to Rs 15.09 croreNet profit of Energy Development Company rose 122.79% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.81% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.0911.03 37 OPM %72.7670.26 -PBDT8.935.33 68 PBT6.352.75 131 NP6.552.94 123
