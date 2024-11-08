Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 1.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 1988.39 croreNet profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 1.58% to Rs 176.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 173.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 1988.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1769.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1988.391769.95 12 OPM %21.8718.65 -PBDT415.87313.14 33 PBT320.82229.02 40 NP176.46173.72 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content