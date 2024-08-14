Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 2.27 croreNet profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 39.47% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.272.71 -16 OPM %52.4257.20 -PBDT0.330.61 -46 PBT0.240.49 -51 NP0.230.38 -39
