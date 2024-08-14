Sahara Housing Fina Corporation standalone net profit declines 39.47% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.24% to Rs 2.27 crore

Net profit of Sahara Housing Fina Corporation declined 39.47% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.24% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.272.7152.4257.200.330.610.240.490.230.38