Sai Capital consolidated net profit rises 75.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.10 croreNet profit of Sai Capital rose 75.82% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.100.20 -50 OPM %-950.00-645.00 -PBDT3.392.99 13 PBT2.722.01 35 NP1.600.91 76
