Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Cupid Ltd, Vivimed Labs Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd and SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2026.

Cupid Ltd, Vivimed Labs Ltd, DCM Financial Services Ltd and SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2026.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) Ltd tumbled 11.59% to Rs 134.65 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23961 shares in the past one month.

 

Cupid Ltd crashed 10.12% to Rs 377.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vivimed Labs Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 13.58. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9530 shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd plummeted 9.14% to Rs 5.07. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3884 shares in the past one month.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd slipped 7.80% to Rs 377.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19791 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8088 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

