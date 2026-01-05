Monday, January 05, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equity SFB jumps after total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q3 FY26

Equity SFB jumps after total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) climbed 4.15% to Rs 66.77 after the company's total deposits rose 7.24% to Rs 43,668 crore as of 31st December 2025, compared with Rs 40719 crore as of 31st December 2024.

CASA jumped 10.62% to Rs 12,886 crore as of 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 11,649 crore as of 31st December 2024. CASA Ratio increased 30% in Q3 FY26 as against 29% in Q3 FY25.

Gross advances stood at Rs 43,269 crore, registering the growth of 15.86% compared with Rs 37,344 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Micro finance & micro loans fell 3.93% YoY to Rs 5,159 crore while non micro-finance & micro loans jumped 19.19% YoY to Rs 38,110 crore in Q3 FY26.

 

The 1-90 DPD (days past due) collection efficiencies improved. The X-bucket ratio improved from 87.73% in October 2025 to 90.61% in December 2025, indicating better on-time collections. Meanwhile, the 190 DPD outstanding reduced steadily from Rs 150 crore in October 2025 to Rs 106 crore in December 2025.

The 190 DPD ratio declined from 4.34% in October 2025 to 2.77% in December 2025.

X-bucket collection efficiency in Microfinance & Micro Loans stood at 98.99% in Q3 FY26, improving from 98.17% in Q3 FY25, with monthly efficiency improving from 98.69% in October 2025 and holding firm at 99.12% in November and December 2025.

Also Read

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex were trading on a mixed note on January 5, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex mixed in choppy trade; Infosys, HCLTech weigh; Realty stocks rise

Indian rupee, rupee

SBI to promote India-Israel bilateral trade in rupee as FTA talks gain pace

initial public offerings, IPO

Chartered Speed gets Sebi nod for ₹855 crore IPO; check key details here

Sai Life Sciences

Sai Life rallies 5%, hits all-time high; what's driving pharma stock?

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in late February: What to expect

During the quarter, the company completed two transactions involving the sale of non performing assets (NPAs) to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs). The bank sold NPA assets worth approximately Rs 55 crore to an ARC and also divested a technically written-off asset pool amounting to Rs 294 crore to an another ARC.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the largest small finance banks in India. The bank posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 24 crore in Q2 FY26, up 87% from Rs 13 crore posted in Q2 FY25.. Net interest income fell 4% YoY to Rs 774 crore, compared with Rs 802 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bondada Engg rises after securing Rs 627-cr BESS project from AP TRANSCO

Bondada Engg rises after securing Rs 627-cr BESS project from AP TRANSCO

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tips Films Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Netweb Technologies India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index rises to near 4-week high on safe haven demand

Dollar index rises to near 4-week high on safe haven demand

Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.57 lakh crore in Q3 FY26; deposits up 5% YoY

Yes Bank's loan book rises to Rs 2.57 lakh crore in Q3 FY26; deposits up 5% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIDBI Bank ShareGold and Silver Price TodayUS Venezuela NewsTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon