Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Netweb Technologies India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Netweb Technologies India Ltd clocked volume of 62.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, SJVN Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 05 January 2026.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd clocked volume of 62.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.40% to Rs.3,278.00. Volumes stood at 2.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd notched up volume of 18.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.52% to Rs.751.80. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Sobha Ltd registered volume of 12.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.64% to Rs.1,559.80. Volumes stood at 59233 shares in the last session.

Also Read

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's loan book grows 12% to ₹28.44 trn in Q3, CD ratio up at 98.5%

Doctors, prescriptions

OPD services disrupted in Odisha as doctors begin 2-hour daily work boycott

The Nifty 50 and the Sensex were trading on a mixed note on January 5, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's low, slides 320 pts; Nifty near 26,200; SMIDs mixed; VIX up 6%

Credit Card

Credit cards in 2025: Tax clarity, RBI rules and a shift in spending

Smoke raises at La Carlota airport after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas, Venezuela

32 Cuban officers killed in Trump's military operation in Venezuela

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 14.76 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.734.60. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd recorded volume of 817.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 134.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.00% to Rs.87.19. Volumes stood at 822.65 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Equity SFB jumps after total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q3 FY26

Equity SFB jumps after total deposits rises 7% YoY in Q3 FY26

Varvee Global adds 6 lakh meters capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics

Varvee Global adds 6 lakh meters capacity for Non-Denims - Shirtings and Suitings Fabrics

Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Board of DRC Systems India approves investment in DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ

Board of DRC Systems India approves investment in DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ

Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateGold and Silver Price TodayUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon