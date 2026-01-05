Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Motherson Electronic Components secures incentives under Govt's PLI scheme

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Motherson Electronic Components (MECPL), a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL), has successfully secured incentives under the Government of India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

Under the latest approvals, MECPL has been included among the beneficiaries of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, for the production of enclosures for the consumer electronics industry. This development reaffirms Motherson's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing and contributing to Make in India.

These incentives are for six years, i.e., from FY 26 to FY 31, with an expected cumulative investment of Rs. 1,900 crore over the investment period. MECPL is looking to create over 5,000 employment opportunities at its plant in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, during the course of these incentives.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of DRC Systems India approves investment in DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ

Board of DRC Systems India approves investment in DRC Systems EMEA LLC - FZ

Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Five-Star Business Finance allots 10,750 equity shares under ESOS

Rajesh Power Services receives LoA from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Rajesh Power Services receives LoA from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Bondada Engineering receives LoA from AP TRANSCO

Bondada Engineering receives LoA from AP TRANSCO

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateGold and Silver Price TodayUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon