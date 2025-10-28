Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks Kalamandir rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Sai Silks Kalamandir rallies after Q2 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sai Silks Kalamandir surged 9.93% to Rs 215.30 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 68.6% to Rs 40.08 crore on 27.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 444.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax(PBT) climbed 39.8% YoY to Rs 54.41 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA jumped 30.02% to Rs 72.01 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 55.38 crore recorded in Q2 September 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 16.21% in Q2 FY26 as against 15.95% in Q2 FY25.

On half-yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit soared 171.2% to Rs 70.14 crore on a 34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 823.35 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

 

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) is predominantly engaged in the business of buying and selling of textile and textile articles as a retailer. It retails sarees, women's wear, men's wear and kids wear.

