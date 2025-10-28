Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bata India slips after Q2 PAT slumps 73% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Bata India dropped 3.61% to Rs 1,128 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 73.3% to Rs 13.90 crore on a 4.3% drop in net sales to Rs 801.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The company said revenue was impacted by deferment of purchases by channel partners and customers since the announcement of GST rate rationalization. Further, disruption in one of the largest warehouses in July 2025 also had temporary business impact.

The quarterly results also included a one-time exceptional expense of around Rs 8.3 crore towards VRS in one factory - consistent with the long-term strategy towards building capability, agility and efficiency in supply chain.

 

EBIDTA for the quarter stood at Rs 166.4 crore, recording the de-growth of 13.24% compared with Rs 191.8 crore posted in Q2FY25, primarily due to lower gross margin led by higher markdown (inventory clearance pre-festive) and higher marketing investments.

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India, stated: With the roll out of GST 2.0 and pre-festive buying enthusiasm, the demand has started to revive. While overall Quarter 2 did have muted demand adversely impacted by the GST 2.0 transition, we are seeing positive signs of recovery this festive season post 22nd Sept. We reported revenue of Rs 801.3 crore.

We remain cautiously optimistic about recovery towards balance of this year, backed by our strong market positioning and wide network while maintaining strong focus on cost efficiencies.

Bata India is the largest retailer and manufacturer of footwear in the country. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading footwear and accessories through their retail and wholesale network. Their products include leather footwear, rubber/canvas footwear, and plastic footwear.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

