Refex Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 45.67% to Rs 342.35 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 19.12% to Rs 93.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.12% to Rs 1382.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1629.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Refex Industries declined 32.37% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 45.67% to Rs 342.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 630.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.342.35630.131382.871629.1512.0511.6710.5610.7240.7269.50135.00163.5336.5667.63121.46156.6434.2750.6793.87116.06