Modern Shares &amp; Stockbrokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 55.74% to Rs 0.95 crore
Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.74% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 122.22% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.14% to Rs 3.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.950.61 56 3.392.97 14 OPM %14.744.92 -17.709.43 - PBDT0.140.02 600 0.580.26 123 PBT0.130.01 1200 0.550.23 139 NP0.09-0.01 LP 0.400.18 122
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

