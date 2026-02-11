Saj Hotels consolidated net profit declines 14.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.56% to Rs 4.60 crore

Net profit of Saj Hotels declined 14.29% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.56% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.604.8237.6133.822.072.391.521.911.021.19

