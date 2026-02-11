Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 6.64% in the December 2025 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 6.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 23.64% to Rs 555.11 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 6.64% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 555.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 448.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 186.20 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.18 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 1958.21 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1741.73 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales555.11448.96 24 1958.211741.73 12 OPM %16.8515.71 -15.6614.75 - PBDT89.7072.15 24 346.15256.88 35 PBT70.3656.65 24 279.75191.50 46 NP36.4139.00 -7 186.20131.18 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 159.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Modern Insulators consolidated net profit rises 159.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Swojas Foods standalone net profit declines 82.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Swojas Foods standalone net profit declines 82.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Indo SMC secures an order of Rs 40.77 cr

Indo SMC secures an order of Rs 40.77 cr

Eicher Motors rises after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 1,421 cr

Eicher Motors rises after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 1,421 cr

HBL Engg gains on securing Rs 800-cr KAVACH contract from BLW

HBL Engg gains on securing Rs 800-cr KAVACH contract from BLW

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBiopol Chemicals IPOStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Apple CarPaly AI UpdateIndia US Trade DealTitan Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance