R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 6.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.64% to Rs 555.11 croreNet profit of R Systems International declined 6.64% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 555.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 448.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 186.20 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 131.18 crore during the previous year ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 1958.21 crore in the year ended December 2025 as against Rs 1741.73 crore during the previous year ended December 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Dec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales555.11448.96 24 1958.211741.73 12 OPM %16.8515.71 -15.6614.75 - PBDT89.7072.15 24 346.15256.88 35 PBT70.3656.65 24 279.75191.50 46 NP36.4139.00 -7 186.20131.18 42
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST