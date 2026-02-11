Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.80% to Rs 142.54 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 79.55% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.80% to Rs 142.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.142.5496.446.678.097.934.856.693.654.742.64

