Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 79.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 47.80% to Rs 142.54 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 79.55% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.80% to Rs 142.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales142.5496.44 48 OPM %6.678.09 -PBDT7.934.85 64 PBT6.693.65 83 NP4.742.64 80

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

