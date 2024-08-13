Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 15.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.54% to Rs 41.15 croreNet profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 15.14% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.54% to Rs 41.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.1538.99 6 OPM %26.0023.16 -PBDT9.768.47 15 PBT4.703.95 19 NP2.412.84 -15
