Modison consolidated net profit declines 79.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.36% to Rs 116.48 croreNet profit of Modison declined 79.17% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.36% to Rs 116.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales116.4886.05 35 OPM %6.977.75 -PBDT7.156.44 11 PBT5.444.96 10 NP1.155.52 -79
