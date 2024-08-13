Modison consolidated net profit declines 79.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.36% to Rs 116.48 crore

Net profit of Modison declined 79.17% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.36% to Rs 116.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 86.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.116.4886.056.977.757.156.445.444.961.155.52