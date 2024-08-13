Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 40.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.69% to Rs 281.68 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 40.86% to Rs 18.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.69% to Rs 281.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.281.68220.6011.4111.5331.6125.2023.9317.1418.4113.07