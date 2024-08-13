Business Standard
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.67 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 51.36% to Rs 599.58 crore
Net loss of Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reported to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 71.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 51.36% to Rs 599.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1232.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales599.581232.57 -51 OPM %-9.4411.92 -PBDT-67.27129.19 PL PBT-72.59123.94 PL NP-48.6771.81 PL
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

