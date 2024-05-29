Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 51.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.54% to Rs 298.84 croreNet profit of Sakthi Sugars declined 51.13% to Rs 107.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.54% to Rs 298.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 326.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.01% to Rs 129.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 417.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 1069.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1075.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
