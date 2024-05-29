Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.97% to Rs 81.00 croreNet profit of Remsons Industries rose 101.96% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 81.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.14% to Rs 13.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.16% to Rs 312.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
