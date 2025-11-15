Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 41.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 41.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Sales decline 25.07% to Rs 254.31 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports declined 41.13% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.07% to Rs 254.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 339.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales254.31339.39 -25 OPM %-0.970.44 -PBDT1.543.28 -53 PBT0.862.88 -70 NP0.731.24 -41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

