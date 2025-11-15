Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit declines 41.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.07% to Rs 254.31 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports declined 41.13% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.07% to Rs 254.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 339.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales254.31339.39 -25 OPM %-0.970.44 -PBDT1.543.28 -53 PBT0.862.88 -70 NP0.731.24 -41
