Salguti Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 38.86% to Rs 28.48 croreNet profit of Salguti Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 38.86% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28.4820.51 39 OPM %5.483.90 -PBDT0.910.32 184 PBT00.03 -100 NP0.050 0
