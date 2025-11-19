Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 72.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.73% to Rs 58.46 croreNet profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 72.09% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.73% to Rs 58.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.4677.67 -25 OPM %20.2735.20 -PBDT8.0024.05 -67 PBT5.9921.93 -73 NP4.0314.44 -72
