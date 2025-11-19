Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Nov 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 1006.40 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 98.36% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 1006.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 915.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1006.40915.51 10 OPM %1.555.26 -PBDT10.9147.09 -77 PBT0.6036.99 -98 NP0.6036.66 -98

Nov 19 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

