Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Sales decline 10.23% to Rs 41.60 crore

Net loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.23% to Rs 41.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.6046.34 -10 OPM %-0.600.52 -PBDT-0.280.07 PL PBT-0.340.02 PL NP-0.330.02 PL

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

