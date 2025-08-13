Sameera Agro and Infra consolidated net profit rises 20.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.32% to Rs 51.82 croreNet profit of Sameera Agro and Infra rose 20.54% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 51.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales51.8245.33 14 OPM %10.7310.81 -PBDT5.564.90 13 PBT5.064.24 19 NP3.582.97 21
