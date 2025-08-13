Ucal reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.98% to Rs 194.52 croreNet Loss of Ucal reported to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.98% to Rs 194.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 187.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales194.52187.07 4 OPM %5.257.98 -PBDT4.838.47 -43 PBT-4.76-1.64 -190 NP-6.01-2.51 -139
