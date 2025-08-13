Kuber Udyog standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.25% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Kuber Udyog rose 50.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 56.25% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.250.16 56 OPM %60.0075.00 -PBDT0.090.06 50 PBT0.090.06 50 NP0.090.06 50
