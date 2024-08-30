Business Standard
Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement for hotel viz Lemon Tree Hotels, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels and is expected to open in FY 2026.
This hotel will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, two banquet halls and meeting rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Vilas Pawar, ceo managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We are thrilled to announce the signing of our eighth upcoming property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a popular pilgrimage destination. This is our second signing in Ayodhya and this hotel will be in addition to our seven operational and seven upcoming hotels in the state.
Lemon Tree Hotels its principal activities are to carry out the business of developing, owning, acquiring, operating, managing, renovating, and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite.
The company reported a 15.55% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.81 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 23.46 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 19.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 268.02 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.49% to Rs 134.10 on the BSE.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

