Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement for hotel viz Lemon Tree Hotels, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels and is expected to open in FY 2026.

This hotel will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a rooftop bar, two banquet halls and meeting rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.

Vilas Pawar, ceo managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, We are thrilled to announce the signing of our eighth upcoming property in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, a popular pilgrimage destination. This is our second signing in Ayodhya and this hotel will be in addition to our seven operational and seven upcoming hotels in the state.