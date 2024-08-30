Prestige Estates spurts on launching QIP; floor price at Rs 1,755.09/share

Prestige Estates Projects jumped 4.97% to Rs 1,809.90 after its board has approved the opening of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs, 1,755.09 per equity share.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

The floor price of Rs 1,755.09 is at a premium of 1.79% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 1,724.25 on the BSE.

The company stated that it may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.