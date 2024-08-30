Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 265.51 points or 0.31% to 82,395.62. The Nifty 50 index added 81.15 points or 0.32% to 25,233.10. The Sensex and Nifty clocked an all-time high of 82,637.03 and 25,258.80, respectively in early trade. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 0.56%. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index hit an all-time high at 49,172.41. The headline equity benchmarks continued to trade with moderate gains in mid-morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in past two consecutive trading sessions.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,245 shares rose and 1,487 shares fell. A total of 144 shares were unchanged.

IPO update :

The initial public offer (IPO) of Baazar Style Retail received 27,32,808 bids for shares as against 1,50,30,116 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Friday (30 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 0.18 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 30 August 2024 and it will close on 3 September 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 370 to 389 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality received 17,74,90,280 bids for shares as against 1,26,00,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Thursday (29 August 2024). The issue was subscribed 14.09 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 August 2024 and it will close on 30 August 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 318 to 334 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 44 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index :

The Nifty Realty index gained 1.33% to 1,048.30. The index shed 0.34% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (up 5.5%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.74%), DLF (up 1.13%), Sunteck Realty (up 0.76%), Godrej Properties (up 0.57%), Sobha (up 0.37%), Brigade Enterprises (up 0.31%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.22%) advanced.

On the other hand, Mahindra Lifespace Developers (down 1.43%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.41%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Patel Engineering jumped 6.23% after the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rail Vikas Nigam (RVN) for collaborating on domestic and global projects.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rallied 5.87% after the firm signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) to supply modular steel & Bailey bridges.

Lemon Tree Hotels added 0.45%. The company announced that it has signed a license agreement for hotel viz Lemon Tree Hotels, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels and is expected to open in FY 2026.

Global Markets :

Asian stocks advanced on Friday, buoyed by the expectation that the Federal Reserve will soon lower interest rates.

The upcoming release of the U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, and a reading on euro zone inflation are eagerly awaited. These data points will likely provide further insights into the rate outlook for major economies.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, despite a late-afternoon sell-off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached another record high as investors anticipated the release of the PCE inflation data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.59%, the S&P 500 remained relatively unchanged at 5,591.96, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.23%.

The U.S. economy saw stronger growth in Q2 than initially reported, driven by robust consumer spending and corporate profit rebounds. GDP increased by 3.0% in the last quarter, an upward revision from 2.8%. Consumer spending rose 2.9% annual rate last quarter, and corporate profits surged by $57.6 billion, supporting economic expansion.

Additionally, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declined by 2,000 to 231,000 for the week of Aug. 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday (August 29).

