Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 133.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.31% to Rs 50.47 croreNet profit of Samrat Forgings rose 133.75% to Rs 1.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 50.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales50.4745.34 11 OPM %10.079.22 -PBDT3.692.47 49 PBT2.721.52 79 NP1.870.80 134
