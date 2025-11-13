Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit declines 5.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.98% to Rs 29876.01 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International declined 5.99% to Rs 827.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 879.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.98% to Rs 29876.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27668.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29876.0127668.35 8 OPM %8.748.85 -PBDT2491.032345.25 6 PBT1273.171242.41 2 NP827.00879.74 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content