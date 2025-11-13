Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 06:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 33.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 33.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 132.28 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 33.58% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 132.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.28126.75 4 OPM %14.7619.94 -PBDT19.0125.97 -27 PBT16.2223.19 -30 NP14.2621.47 -34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 69.51% in the September 2025 quarter

W H Brady & Co consolidated net profit declines 69.51% in the September 2025 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Garware Hi Tech Films consolidated net profit declines 12.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions standalone net profit declines 62.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions standalone net profit declines 62.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 34.72% in the September 2025 quarter

VMS Industries standalone net profit declines 34.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon