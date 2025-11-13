Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company consolidated net profit declines 33.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.36% to Rs 132.28 croreNet profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company declined 33.58% to Rs 14.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.36% to Rs 132.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 126.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales132.28126.75 4 OPM %14.7619.94 -PBDT19.0125.97 -27 PBT16.2223.19 -30 NP14.2621.47 -34
